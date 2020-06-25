'Don’t waste a good crisis': Experts push governments to create digital ID programs in wake of COVID-19 Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

OTTAWA – On the basis that no good crisis should ever go to waste, experts are pushing Canadian governments to use the COVID-19 pandemic to accelerate their digital transformation and create a digital identity program for people.



Quebec recently became the first province to formally announce a five-year, multi-million dollar project to create a blockchain-based digital ID and “wallet” for every Quebecer. A digital identity program essentially transfers most of a person’s personal information contained on cards in their wallet and in government paperwork to a centralized digital platform.



Imagine showing up to the post office to pick up a parcel. Normally, to confirm your identity, most Canadians show their driver’s licence, which in Ontario not only contains your name and photo but also your address, date of birth, height, sex and signature.



But what if instead of revealing all that sensitive and unnecessary information to the clerk, you opened a digital identification app on your phone. Within a few clicks, the app accesses a secure government database, confirms your identity and displays your name and photo on your phone screen for the clerk to see.



That’s one of the thousands of potential daily uses of a digital identity program, and experts say it’s high time all of Canada got on board.



“Canada has to become a nation of digital identity, and it should do so as soon as possible,” wrote Joni Brennan, president of the Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada, in an open letter published in April.



“Digital identity is the bane of my existence, in the sense that one of the things I failed to do when I was the Chief Information Office of Canada was finding a way to communicate the benefits to the country, to politicians and to my fellow colleagues,” Alex Benay, who was in charge of leading the country’s digital transformation from 2017 until August 2019, admitted in an interview with the National Post.



In Estonia for example, citizens have an encrypted digital ID card that can be used to access most of their private information, such as their passport, health insurance, medical records and digital signature.



Estonians also have access to an online portal that allows them to see exactly who has consulted their personal information and when. In addition, the Estonian government has a “once-only” policy, where the government can’t ask citizens to resend data they have already sent to a public organization. Gone are the days of filing a change of address to seven different government departments.



“Estonia’s digital identity is a big thing that we’re missing in this country, both nationally, regionally and municipally,” Benay said during an RBC Disruptors podcast alongside Ontario’s Chief Digital Officer Hillary Hartley.



· Hackers target Canadians with fake COVID-19 contact-tracing app disguised as official government software

· Opt in or opt out? Officials face difficult ethical decision over COVID-19 contact tracing apps



The idea of a Canadian digital ID has been brought up regularly in recent years and was even studied by a federal parliamentary committee in early 2019, but progress has been slow in most provinces and at the federal level.



But experts think the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already forced governments to digitize services that have traditionally been based on paper, brick and mortar, is the perfect catalyst.



“Never waste a crisis. I think that’s because in ‘normal’ times, change is slow and sometimes painful. What I think businesses and governments have done over these last five weeks is show that there is absolutely a different way to get things done and the sky is not going to fall,” Hartley said on the RBC Disruptors podcast.



“It’s great to have a crisis or be running towards a cliff,” Benay added during an interview. “Historically, we would have heard things like ‘not every citizen is connected’ or ‘it’s a big country’. I think what COVID did is it created the right cliff, the right conditions for those excuses to be removed.”



The Quebec minister responsible for digital transformation, Éric Caire, says both the COVID-19 pandemic and a massive data breach at the Desjardins financial group that affected over 4.2 million people last year were major catalysts for the project. In the Desjardins case leaked information included names, addresses, birthdates, social insurance numbers, email addresses and information about transaction habits.



“That data breach made everyone understand how much we needed to better protect our IT systems. From that moment on, it was a lot easier for me to go see the finance minister and get the money I needed to launch these projects and hire new people. Our government understood that we couldn’t skimp on data and privacy protection,” Caire explained.



But the province had another problem, too. As of now, Quebec has a very elementary digital ID system called clicSÉQUR that allows residents to access some online government services, such as Revenu Québec.



“ClicSÉQUR sucks and is too complicated so people aren’t using it” Caire said. “But it is the only way to access online services, which means that Quebecers aren’t using those either. It’s nonsense.”



ClicSÉQUR’s replacement will come in phases. By 2021, the government wants to have created a digital ID and authentication system for each individual that will allow them to access government services with a single username and password. Two years later, the same system will be available to companies.



The final piece, a digital “wallet” that will contain all or most of Quebecer’s private information such as drivers licence and medical records, will be available by 2025.



Caire says he also wants private entities such as banks or insurance companies to eventually be part of the project and integrate the digital wallet into their services. But no matter what, citizens’ data will always remain in the possession of the government and no one else, he said.



“The Quebec government is the sole entity responsible for the project. Yes, the system has to be simple and convenient, but more importantly, it needs to be secure. The government is already the provider of all the physical documents that constitute your identity, and so it must be the one to protect that identity in the digital world as well,” said Caire.



But wouldn’t having all one’s data reunited in one place make it more vulnerable to data breaches?



Quite the contrary, experts say.



“If you go to Estonia, you log into your portal with your digital identity number, you get to see who’s touched your data, when they did and whether it’s an automobile dealership, government, you name it. We don’t have that level of privacy control in Canada, nowhere near it,” Benay said.



Ontario’s chief digital officer says current privacy laws have gone too far and are now hampering the government’s ability to offer better digital services.



“We’ve gotten in our own way over time. We’ve tried to be privacy protective, and we’ve gone so far that at least in Ontario, we now can’t shoot data between programs. There’s a law on the books that says if data is collected for a program, then it can only be used for that program. So we went, in my opinion, a little bit too far thinking about privacy,” Hartley said on the RBC Disruptors podcast.



But Quebec’s minister of digital transformation also knows that governments have to prove that they are able to protect data and will never put it to ill use.



“We are extremely aware that data breaches like Desjardins shook citizens’ confidence in digital. The pandemic restored some of that confidence, but digital systems are based on trust (…) and that trust needs to be restored,” Caire said.



“We need to demonstrate that, at no time is digital identity a type of ‘Big Brother’ system. It is exclusively a way for citizens to identify themselves and interact with organizations digitally. At no point does the Quebec government want to collect or store data that goes against the right to privacy,” said Caire.



But beyond the technical complexity of designing and securing a new digital ID system, experts agree that another hurdle to a national ID program is the lack of connectivity for many rural communities across the country.



In Quebec for example, Caire says the province has fast-tracked a $450 million plan to provide high-speed Internet connections to the 300,000 families in the province who can’t access one yet.



“The underlying problem is that we still haven’t fixed our infrastructure. By infrastructure, I mean regulations, I mean policies, I mean laws, I mean technology and conductivity. It’s still built on an industrial era,” Benay added.



“If only we knew who was in charge of connectivity… oh wait, it’s the government! So the good news is you can fix that,” he added with a laugh. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published 23 hours ago Minnesota Projected To Experience Hunger Crisis Not Seen Since Great Depression 00:26 One of the nation’s largest food banks says that due to economic hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic Minnesota will face a hunger crisis in the coming months unlike anything seen since the Great Depression. Katie Johnston reports.

Related videos from verified sources Majority of American parents plan on enforcing a digital detox after self-isolation



Three-quarters of American families are in need of a digital detox after self-isolation, according to new research. The survey asked 2,000 American parents of children aged 2-18 about their sheltering.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago Dunkin’s Keith Lusby: Reacting to COVID with Kindness



How does a brand that depends on customer routines respond quickly to a crisis like COVID? In a Beet.TV interview, Keith Lusby, vp of media for Dunkin’ Brands, discussed how consumers want to align.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 05:11 Published 2 weeks ago Is The Tide Turning On Keyword Blocking? IAB’s Cohen Hopes So



The fundamental dichotomy of the COVID-19 pandemic - booming traffic but declining ad revenue - threw publishers into a quandary. But, little by little, organizations seem to be making headway on.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 04:04 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this