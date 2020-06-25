EU health body recommends remdesivir to fight COVID-19
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () Experimental drug remdesivir has been endorsed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for treatment of COVID-19, paving the way for its use in the EU. Studies say the drug shortens recovery time.
