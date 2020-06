ACC Commissioner Swofford to retire in June Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford is retiring after the 2020-21 academic year, ending his tenure after 24 years. Swofford, 71, has been commissioner of the ACC since 1997, the longest run in that position in the history of the 67-year-old conference. The former North Carolina athletic director took over as commissioner of a nine-team […] 👓 View full article