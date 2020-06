Arizona politician condemned for using Floyd’s last words Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A city council member in suburban Phoenix is drawing criticism from the governor and others after invoking George Floyd’s dying words of “I can’t breathe” during a protest over an order to wear masks to stop the spread of coronavirus. Scottsdale Councilman Guy Phillips uttered the remark at a protest Wednesday […] 👓 View full article

