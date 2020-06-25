|
Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus relief payments to dead people
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A government watchdog says nearly 1.1 million relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people in the government’s coronavirus aid program. More than 130 million so-called economic impact payments were sent to taxpayers as part of the $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief package enacted in March. The Government Accountability Office, Congress’ […]
