Tanzanian father of 30 gets $4.5 million windfall after mining biggest-ever tanzanite gemstones Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )





Fifty-two-year-old Sainiu Laizer was working in a mine in northern Tanzania when he came across two massive



Before this discovery, the largest piece of tanzanite ever found weighed 3.3 kilograms. Laizer’s gemstones weighed 9.2 and 5.8 kilograms, respectively.







Nimepokea simu nyingi za pongezi.

Nawasukuru sana wote mnaonipongesa kwa njia mbalimbali,ahsanteni sana🙏 pic.twitter.com/pBc5PuWyVK



— saniniu laizer (@laizer_saniniu) June 25, 2020



And on June 24, the Tanzanian government paid him 7.74 billion Tanzanian shillings — roughly $4.5 million in Canadian dollars — for the gemstones.



“This is the benefit of small-scale miners and this proves that Tanzania is rich,” Tanzania’s president John Magufilu said in a phone call, according to the BBC .



Laizer has four wives and more than 30 children, it has been reported. He said he would slaughter one of his cows in celebration of the find.



“There will be a big party tomorrow,” Laizer told the BBC, adding that he intends to use the money to build a school and a shopping mall in his community.



Tanzania offers licenses to small-scale miners like Laizer to mine for tanzanite in the region, in an agreement that lets them sell whatever they unearth back to the government.



