Dixie Chicks drop ‘dixie’ from name, now known as The Chicks Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning country group The Dixie Chicks have dropped the word dixie from their name, now going by The Chicks. The band’s social media accounts and website were changed on Thursday to the refer to the new name for the band, which is made up of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily […] 👓 View full article

