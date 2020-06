Federal banking agencies ease Volcker Rule restrictions Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve and four other bank regulatory agencies announced on Thursday that they have finalized a rule that will ease restrictions curtailing the ability of banks to make investments in such areas as hedge funds. The announcement of the easing of regulations know as the “Volcker Rule” gave an immediate boost […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Financial Regulators Modify Volcker Rule Five federal regulatory agencies today finalized a rule modifying the Volcker rule’s prohibition on banking entities investing in or sponsoring hedge funds or...

SEC 2 days ago





Tweets about this