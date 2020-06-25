|
Ryanair accuses Lufthansa of 'hoovering up state aid like the drunken uncle at a wedding'
Ryanair has accused rival German airline Lufthansa of a price-fixing cartel and has vowed to challenge its €6 billion bailout in the European Court of Justice. Airline chief Michael O’Leary accused the German government of using “the pretext of Covid-19” to prop up Lufthansa with a bailout that “even the airline’s own CEO admits it does not need” “This is a spectacular case of a rich EU Member State ignoring the EU Treaties to the benefit of its national industry and the detriment of poorer...
