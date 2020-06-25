Eiffel Tower Reopens — As Long as You Can Take the Stairs
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () The Eiffel Tower, one of France’s most iconic landmarks, reopened for the first time on Thursday after it was forced to close its doors for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. France was hit badly by the virus, recording 29,731 deaths and...
The Eiffel Tower reopened Thursday. The Paris landmark was closed for 104 days during the pandemic, the longest closure since WWII. Face masks are required for guests 11 years and older, the first two..