Eiffel Tower Reopens — As Long as You Can Take the Stairs

WorldNews Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Eiffel Tower Reopens — As Long as You Can Take the StairsThe Eiffel Tower, one of France’s most iconic landmarks, reopened for the first time on Thursday after it was forced to close its doors for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. France was hit badly by the virus, recording 29,731 deaths and...
shares
 
 The Eiffel Tower on Thursday welcomed back visitors after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War Two.

