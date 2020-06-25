Global  

Bonnaroo 2020 is canceled amid coronavirus pandemic, festival announces 2021 dates

USATODAY.com Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. has canceled its 2020 edition, but has announced its return in 2021.
