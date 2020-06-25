Bonnaroo 2020 is canceled amid coronavirus pandemic, festival announces 2021 dates
Thursday, 25 June 2020 (
13 minutes ago) The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. has canceled its 2020 edition, but has announced its return in 2021.
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
2 days ago
The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, one of India's most famous religious festivals, went underway in Puri, Odisha on June 23 without devotees due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The world's largest chariot festival sees devotees taking three Hindu gods - Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra -...
Religious festival in India's Odisha goes ahead without devotees 01:14
Related videos from verified sources
The Roots to stage virtual festival with Michelle Obama
Hip-hop stars The Roots are taking their annual music festival, Roots Picnic, online and turning it into a voter registration drive with the help of former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 1 week ago
Coachella 2020 to be cancelled amid Covid-19 crisis
Coachella will not go ahead in 2020, according to a note received by employees of the festival's parent company, Anschutz Entertainment Group.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago
Japan's Fuji Rock Festival Canceled Due To Coronavirus
Fuji Rock Festival, Japan’s biggest annual music event, has been canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Reuters, organizers made the announcement on the Fuji Rock Festival..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago
Tweets about this