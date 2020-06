Related videos from verified sources Trump takes hard line on vandalizing monuments



[NFA] President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing U.S. historical monuments and threatened to use force on some protesters, as political activism.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:20 Published 2 days ago Fauci, Birx's Warning To Trump About Tulsa Rally Fell On Deaf Ears



White House coronavirus advisers Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci weren't overly enthused about President Donald Trump's rally in Oklahoma. According to Business Insider, they expressed fears.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 5 days ago Why Was Trump In The Bunker?



Last Friday, protestors hit converged outside the White House in Washington D.C. It was reported that Pres. Trump was taken to the bunker for his own safety. Now, Pres. Trump says it's "false" he was.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:49 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this