Panthers’ coach considers kneeling during national anthem Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he’s considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice. “I would consider anything as we move forward,” Rhule said Thursday on a Zoom conference call. “I’m supportive of the cause. I’m supportive of the […] 👓 View full article

