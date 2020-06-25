Goalkeeping blunder helps Arsenal win 2-0 at Southampton Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Eddie Nketiah pounced on a goalkeeping blunder and Joe Willock added his first Premier League goal to give Arsenal a much-needed 2-0 win at Southampton on Thursday. Ninth-place Arsenal had lost both games since the league restarted after being postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy helped the Gunners […] 👓 View full article

Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 day ago Premier League match preview: Southampton v Arsenal 01:10 A look ahead at Southampton's home clash against Arsenal.

