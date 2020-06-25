Global  

Lobbyist Abramoff charged in cryptocurrency fraud case

Seattle Times Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jack Abramoff, a once-powerful lobbyist who spent time in federal prison for fraud and corruption, has been charged in a San Francisco court in an investor fraud case involving cryptocurrency and lobbying disclosure, federal authorities announced Thursday. U.S. Attorney David Anderson said Abramoff, 61, of Silver Spring, Maryland, has agreed to […]
