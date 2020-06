A Small earthquake strikes near west Alabama town Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

BERRY, Ala. (AP) — A small earthquake rumbled near a town in west Alabama on Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude 2.9, and struck a few miles (kilometers) northwest of Berry. It was recorded at 12:16 p.m. CDT, according to the survey. The agency did […] 👓 View full article

