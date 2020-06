NASCAR hopes new fans join the sport in push for equality Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

This is NASCAR in 2020: An opening weekend that had a visit from the president and a death-defying crash. A pandemic-forced hiatus that drove the virtual racing popularity boom. Empty grandstands. And suddenly, perhaps surprisingly, a prominent role in the push for racial equality. All with the second half of this unusual season still to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources NASCAR hopes new fans join the sport in push for equality NASCAR hopes news fans will join as the sport makes a greater push for racial equality

FOX Sports 16 minutes ago





Tweets about this NASCAR Driver News NASCAR hopes new fans join the sport in push for equality https://t.co/FZtZWD6h0B 2 minutes ago