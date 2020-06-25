Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CONCACAF to revise World Cup qualifying format

Seattle Times Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — CONCACAF will revise its World Cup qualifying format following FIFA’s decision Thursday to remove September dates from the international match calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic. The hexagonal that determines the three direct qualifiers for North and Central America and the Carribbean was scheduled to have two games each in September, October […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

CONCACAF to revise World Cup qualifying format

 CONCACAF to revise World Cup qualifying format
FOX Sports


Tweets about this