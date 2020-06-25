Global  

Liverpool clinches league title, ends 30-year drought

Seattle Times Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The 30-year wait is over. Liverpool is champion of England again. Liverpool clinched its first league title since 1990 on Thursday, ending an agonizing title drought without the players even having to take the field. Instead, the Premier League crown was secured when Chelsea beat second-place Manchester City 2-1, a result […]
