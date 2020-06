Wendy Mesley disciplined for use of 'offensive language' on 2 occasions Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

CBC News host Wendy Mesley has been disciplined after an internal investigation found she used "offensive language on two separate occasions during editorial meetings," both the host and CBC confirmed Thursday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this