Related videos from verified sources T-Mobile arena workers still waiting on VGK pledge



Still waiting on help. Some T-Mobile Arena workers were excited to hear the Vegas Golden Knights promise that the team would help them during the pandemic, but that excitement has been replaced by.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:48 Published on May 12, 2020

Tweets about this ConsiderThis1 RT @TimTufts: I’m a fan of #ClimatePledgeArena for sure. “Amazon Arena” is such a boring take. It’ll be a unique arena and the name reflec… 7 minutes ago Doug Mahugh After 25 years of refusing to call the Coliseum "Key Arena," I'm sure as***not going to start calling it "Climat… https://t.co/cFsz8kzDbH 13 minutes ago Rosa Just clicked on Climate Pledge Arena and not sure why but immediately thought of this tweet. https://t.co/5XZ6u91rB9 1 hour ago Dave Karlsgodt I think this is amazing news, but I'm still not sure what to think of it. #ClimateActionNow https://t.co/ZlZS5NXHIV 1 hour ago Michael Kinsman RT @cotsonika: Any hints in arena color scheme? "Obviously the colors that fit with the climate pledge are green," Leiweke said. "I’m not s… 2 hours ago David Pomerantz Spent four years of my life helping to lead a corporate campaign to get Amazon to make climate pledges (*the kind t… https://t.co/MWp9s5HL9H 2 hours ago Michael Stone So @NHLSeattle_ is really going with Climate Pledge Arena? “The CPA”? Teams are sure to be taxed when they visit… https://t.co/MvM79MqzpV 2 hours ago Nick Cotsonika Any hints in arena color scheme? "Obviously the colors that fit with the climate pledge are green," Leiweke said. "… https://t.co/FcU13qFaiE 2 hours ago