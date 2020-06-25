Global  

Fair and Lovely: A skin-lightening cream rebrands, but prejudice remains

BBC News Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Cosmetics giant Unilever agrees to drop “fair” from its Fair and Lovely cream. But is it enough?
News video: Hindustan Unilever to rename skin cream 'Fair & Lovely'

Hindustan Unilever to rename skin cream 'Fair & Lovely' 01:07

 Unilever has said that it will drop 'fair' from its 'Fair & Lovely' brand of skin lightening products. These products were criticized for promoting negative stereotypes about darker skin tones. The move comes following backlash on social media in wake of Black Lives Matter movement. Products marketed...

anyaii

F. A. O. RT @NPR: India's most popular skin-whitening cream, Fair & Lovely, is dropping the word "fair" from the brand name – and eliminating refere… 1 minute ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Fair and Lovely: A skin-lightening cream rebrands, but prejudice remains https://t.co/cblBhJTUm8 3 minutes ago

hari198524

அரி RT @h_tejas: Discontinue the cream fuckers https://t.co/FRFx0woHU5 3 minutes ago

ChangisRaja

Changis Raja RT @fbhutto: So... @unilever is still going to sell skin lightening cream in South Asia and will just call it "Lovely" from now on? https:/… 4 minutes ago

ownyourcrohns

Tina ✨ Own Your Crohn’s RT @Unilever: We’re committed to a skin care portfolio that's inclusive of all skin tones, celebrating the diversity of beauty. That’s why… 5 minutes ago

indian_link

Indian Link Indian skin-lightening cream Fair and Lovely to be renamed following BLM protests https://t.co/dT3BJD6klm 8 minutes ago

heimxd

The Moon RT @JeremyMcLellan: "Fair and Lovely" skin-lightening cream is dropping the word "fair" to be more "inclusive" but it still lightens skin a… 9 minutes ago