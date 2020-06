Alberta premier resists calls to fire speechwriter who called residential schools a 'bogus genocide story' Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Thursday that he "fundamentally disagrees" with the contents of an article written in 2013 by his speechwriter that dismissed the 'bogus genocide story' of Canada's residential school system. 👓 View full article

