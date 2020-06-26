Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 pickup features include hybrid model, disappearing gear shifter, hands-free highway driving

USATODAY.com Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
The Ford F-150 pickup, redesigned for the 2021 model, will be offered in a hybrid version. It also has several other new features.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

The new Hyundai IONIQ Electric Exterior Design [Video]

The new Hyundai IONIQ Electric Exterior Design

Hyundai introduced its redesigned eco-friendly IONIQ car lineup in a North American debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. IONIQ Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid and Electric cars all receive refreshed..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:14Published

Tweets about this