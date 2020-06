'Being mentally strong is most important factor' during COVID-19 crisis, says Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

With no cricket happening around due to COVID-19 and players all under lockdown Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque believes that being mentally strong is the `most important factor`. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this