Asia Today: China reports further decline in new virus cases

Seattle Times Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China reported a further decline in newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday, with 13 cases. Eleven were in Beijing, where mass testing has been carried out following an outbreak that appears to have been largely brought under control. The other two cases were brought by Chinese travelers from overseas, according […]
