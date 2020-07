Indefinite jail for most-violent WA criminals under new laws Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Western Australia's most violent criminals may be kept behind bars beyond their sentence under new laws operating the same way dangerous sex offenders can be kept in jail indefinitely. 👓 View full article

