Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls Osama bin Laden ‘shaheed’

Hindu Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called slain al-Qaeda chief and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden a “shaheed” (martyr) and said that Isla
Video credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Osama bin Laden a martyr: Pak PM Imran Khan while criticising USA

Osama bin Laden a martyr: Pak PM Imran Khan while criticising USA 02:34

 Pakistan Prime Minister caused outrage after referring to slain terrorist Osama bin Laden as a 'martyr'. While speaking in the National Assembly, Imran Khan referred to US forces' raid in Abbottabad, and said that the al-Qaeda leader was 'martyred'. Khan also criticised the United States of America...

Pakistan PM calls Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr' in National Assembly [Video]

Pakistan PM calls Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr' in National Assembly

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on June 25, in the National Assembly, referred to Osama Bin Laden as a martyr. Imran Khan said, "America came inside Pakistan and killed and martyred Osama Bin Laden...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44
'India's package as big as Pak GDP': Modi govt counters Imran Khan's 'offer' [Video]

'India's package as big as Pak GDP': Modi govt counters Imran Khan's 'offer'

Pakistan PM Imran Khan cited a news report highlighting plight of the poor in India. Khan offered to share Pak's 'successful cash transfer' scheme with India. Khan said that they have successfully..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49
Our stimulus package equals Pak's GDP: India on Imran Khan's 'offer' to help [Video]

Our stimulus package equals Pak's GDP: India on Imran Khan's 'offer' to help

The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava reacted on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement on which he is offering financial assistance to miginalise people in India...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04

Pakistan: Imran Khan says US 'martyred' Osama bin Laden

 The Pakistani PM has said that the US "martyred" bin Laden after its 2011 raid. Khan was critical of his predecessors' relationship with Washington and rued...
Deutsche Welle

Pak PM Imran calls Osama bin Laden 'shaheed'

 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called slain al Qaeda chief and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden a "shaheed" (martyr) and said that Islamabad faced...
IndiaTimes

Imran Khan calls Osama bin Laden a ‘martyr’

 Speaking in the National Assembly about his government’s foreign policy, Imran Khan said Pakistan had to face immense "humiliation" in the past, despite...
IndiaTimes


