Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls Osama bin Laden ‘shaheed’

Pakistan Prime Minister caused outrage after referring to slain terrorist Osama bin Laden as a 'martyr'. While speaking in the National Assembly, Imran Khan referred to US forces' raid in Abbottabad, and said that the al-Qaeda leader was 'martyred'. Khan also criticised the United States of America...
