• Front Page News •
Latest
Bain Capital wins battle to acquire Virgin Australia
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Bain Capital wins battle to acquire Virgin Australia
Friday, 26 June 2020 (
3 hours ago
)
US private equity group sees off rival bids for control of airline battered by coronavirus
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
2 days ago
Investors battle for control of Virgin Australia
01:25
Virgin Australia Holdings bondholders lodged a last-ditch proposal for the struggling airline and stop its sale to a U.S. private equity firm. Francis Maguire reports.
Related news from verified sources
Virgin Australia to fly again with new US owner Bain Capital
The struggling airline was pushed into administration by Australia's pandemic travel ban.
BBC News
3 hours ago
Also reported by •
New Zealand Herald
•
Sydney Morning Herald
Murphy flies solo as co-pilots are grounded
The local boss of investment giant Bain Capital, Mike Murphy, is in the midst of a corporate battle for Virgin Australia.
Sydney Morning Herald
1 week ago
Virgin bidder Bain says it won't cut any deeper than rival Cyrus
Bain Capital's local boss Mike Murphy says he doubts Virgin Australia will be smaller under his private equity firm's ownership than if rival bidder Cyrus...
The Age
1 week ago
