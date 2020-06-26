Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bain Capital wins battle to acquire Virgin Australia

FT.com Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
US private equity group sees off rival bids for control of airline battered by coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Investors battle for control of Virgin Australia

Investors battle for control of Virgin Australia 01:25

 Virgin Australia Holdings bondholders lodged a last-ditch proposal for the struggling airline and stop its sale to a U.S. private equity firm. Francis Maguire reports.

Related news from verified sources

Virgin Australia to fly again with new US owner Bain Capital

 The struggling airline was pushed into administration by Australia's pandemic travel ban.
BBC News Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSydney Morning Herald

Murphy flies solo as co-pilots are grounded

 The local boss of investment giant Bain Capital, Mike Murphy, is in the midst of a corporate battle for Virgin Australia.
Sydney Morning Herald

Virgin bidder Bain says it won't cut any deeper than rival Cyrus

 Bain Capital's local boss Mike Murphy says he doubts Virgin Australia will be smaller under his private equity firm's ownership than if rival bidder Cyrus...
The Age


Tweets about this