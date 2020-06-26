House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd's death
Friday, 26 June 2020 () WASHINGTON — The House approved a far-reaching police overhaul from Democrats on Thursday, a vote heavy with emotion and symbolism as a divided Congress struggles to address the global outcry over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gathered with members of the Congressional Black Caucus on the Capitol steps, challenging opponents not to allow the deaths to have been in vain or the outpouring of public support for changes to go unmatched. But the collapse of a SenateRepublican bill leaves final legislation in doubt. “Exactly one month ago, George Floyd spoke his final words — ‘I can't breathe’ — and changed the course of history,” Pelosi said....
For the first time, the Minneapolis Police union is speaking out about the officers involved in the death f George Floyd, and what happened in the days after Floyd was killed (2:16). WCCO 4 News At 5..
