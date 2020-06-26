China loves John Bolton's book for embarrassing Trump, but not the parts about Xi Jinping Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

(CNN)It's safe to say former Hong Kong (CNN)It's safe to say former White House national security adviser John Bolton 's book has made a splash. With revelations about US President Donald Trump 's strategy in Korea , his response to the coronavirus, and his dealings with China, Bolton's White House memoir has been dominating headlines around the world since advance copies began circulating this month. This has also been true in China, where state media has been happy to play up many details of Bolton's exposé. However, not every part of "The Room Where It Happened" is considered so palatable behind the Great Firewall. When it comes to Bolton's allegations that Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for reelection help... 👓 View full article

