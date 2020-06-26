China loves John Bolton's book for embarrassing Trump, but not the parts about Xi Jinping
Friday, 26 June 2020 () Hong Kong (CNN)It's safe to say former White House national security adviser John Bolton's book has made a splash. With revelations about US President Donald Trump's strategy in Korea, his response to the coronavirus, and his dealings with China, Bolton's White House memoir has been dominating headlines around the world since advance copies began circulating this month. This has also been true in China, where state media has been happy to play up many details of Bolton's exposé. However, not every part of "The Room Where It Happened" is considered so palatable behind the Great Firewall. When it comes to Bolton's allegations that Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for reelection help...
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has been repeatedly grilled for refusing to testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and save his insights about the Trump administration for a lucrative book deal.