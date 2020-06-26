Liverpool clinches league title, ends 30-year drought Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

LIVERPOOL, England — The 30-year wait is over. LIVERPOOL, England — The 30-year wait is over. Liverpool is champion of England again. Liverpool clinched its first league title since 1990 on Thursday, ending an agonizing title drought without the players even having to take the field. Instead, the Premier League crown was secured when Chelsea beat second-place Manchester City 2-1, a result that means City can no longer catch Liverpool with seven games remaining. For the city of Liverpool, this has been a party three decades in the making, and even the restrictions caused by the coronavirus failed to prevent fans from gathering to celebrate outside Anfield . Only a few dozen supporters were outside the stadium as the final whistle blew at... 👓 View full article

