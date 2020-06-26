Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool clinches league title, ends 30-year drought

WorldNews Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Liverpool clinches league title, ends 30-year droughtLIVERPOOL, England — The 30-year wait is over. Liverpool is champion of England again. Liverpool clinched its first league title since 1990 on Thursday, ending an agonizing title drought without the players even having to take the field. Instead, the Premier League crown was secured when Chelsea beat second-place Manchester City 2-1, a result that means City can no longer catch Liverpool with seven games remaining. For the city of Liverpool, this has been a party three decades in the making, and even the restrictions caused by the coronavirus failed to prevent fans from gathering to celebrate outside Anfield. Only a few dozen supporters were outside the stadium as the final whistle blew at...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Liverpool fans celebrate first league title in 30 years outside Anfield

Liverpool fans celebrate first league title in 30 years outside Anfield 04:05

 Liverpool clinch their first league title in the Premier League era after Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City 2-1.

Related videos from verified sources

Liverpool fans continue Premier League-winning celebrations [Video]

Liverpool fans continue Premier League-winning celebrations

Liverpool clinch their first league title in 30 years after Chelsea beat second-placed Manchester City 2-1.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:15Published
Liverpool’s title-winning season in pictures [Video]

Liverpool’s title-winning season in pictures

Liverpool have secured a first top-flight title in 30 years as Manchester City’s reign came to an end with defeat at Chelsea. Here are some of the Reds' unforgettable moments this season in pictures.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Liverpudlians celebrate team's first league title in 30 years [Video]

Liverpudlians celebrate team's first league title in 30 years

Liverpudlians celebrate the Premier League side's first league title in 30 years in this video from Thursday (June 25) with fireworks and very close gatherings.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Liverpool on brink of title after beating Crystal Palace 4-0

 LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool is on the verge of ending its 30-year league title drought after cruising to a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday...
Seattle Times

Football: Liverpool clinch Premier League title after Manchester City lose to Chelsea

Football: Liverpool clinch Premier League title after Manchester City lose to Chelsea The 30-year wait is over. Liverpool are champions of England again.Liverpool clinched its first league title since 1990 on Thursday, ending an agonising title...
New Zealand Herald

News24.com | A look at when Liverpool can clinch the Premier League title

 Liverpool's long wait to end a 30-year title drought has been extended a little further by the lockdown.
News24


Tweets about this

collegealumni1

College Alumni Network Liverpool ends 30-year drought, clinches Premier League title https://t.co/Aw7GEFPTm6 31 seconds ago

Kirby_not_aaron

Aaron Kirby RT @AP: BREAKING: Liverpool clinches Premier League title, ending 30-year drought. https://t.co/UGhJsE1bNM 3 minutes ago

ZimbabweVoice

Zimbabwe Voice News Liverpool clinches league title after 30 years of trying https://t.co/Rb56lxvpwf 30 minutes ago

msaladus

𝕾𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖉 𝕸𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆 Liverpool clinches English Premier League title, ends 30-year drought https://t.co/1YTo0yOc01 37 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Liverpool clinches league title, ends 30-year drought https://t.co/HOsFKPC1a1 43 minutes ago

smntcsilverfox

Football, bloody hell RT @jt_sports: Liverpool clinches Premier League title, ending 30-year drought https://t.co/aZY61t7hyM 56 minutes ago

NBCNewYork

NBC New York Liverpool clinched its first league title since 1990 on Thursday, ending an agonizing title drought without the pla… https://t.co/JSJt0kT63Z 1 hour ago