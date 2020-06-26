SAM SHEPHERD RT @LetSleepingDogz: Looking forward to stepping into a theatre to see a film again and this is my ‘return vehicle’. Anything connected wit… 2 days ago

Mac in a box 💦 RT @Aiannucci: Hello Australia. My film ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ opens in cinemas 2nd July! Starring #DevPatel and a mig… 2 days ago

Mac in a box 💦 Looking forward to stepping into a theatre to see a film again and this is my ‘return vehicle’. Anything connected… https://t.co/6QofsTCe1N 2 days ago

Katie Walker Creating more media diversity through leading roles. Dev Patel's David Copperfield decolonises Dickens' classic… https://t.co/p7EbjwOWZp 3 days ago

Robert Catto RT @Aiannucci: Hello Australia. My film ‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’ opens in cinemas 2nd July! Starring Dev Patel and a mig… 5 days ago

Djan. The D's silent RT @Aerohaveno: Sounds good. | The film that decolonises Dickens: Armando Iannucci on why Dev Patel was the only actor he wanted as David C… 5 days ago