Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Affordable Care Act

NYTimes.com Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
If successful, the move would permanently end the health insurance program popularly known as Obamacare and wipe out coverage for as many as 23 million Americans.
 An hour before midnight, President Donald Trump’s administration filed a Supreme Court brief seeking to dismantle the Affordable Care Act during the coronavirus pandemic.

Still struggling with coronavirus, the Trump administration asks the US Supreme Court to axe Obamacare

 In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration has urged the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act.
AP Top Stories June 26 A

 Here's the latest for Friday June 26th: Trump administration asks Supreme Court to overturn Affordable Care Act; House passes police reform bill; Oakland to...
As COVID cases rise, White House seeks to scrap ‘Obamacare’

 WASHINGTON (AP) — As coronavirus cases rise in more than half of the states, the Trump administration is urging the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable...
