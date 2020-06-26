Robert Hall RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump's administration petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the Obamacare law that added millions… 6 seconds ago Patty Thomas RT @sahilkapur: I know there’s a lot going on but in terms of electoral consequences this might be the biggest news of the summer. https://… 11 seconds ago Sonja Gay RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: Trump admin. asks U.S. Supreme Court to strike down Obamacare amid pandemic, recession. https://t.co/xu7fykFwcI 18 seconds ago @conchi_gonzalez RT @Acosta: Trump administration asks Supreme Court to invalidate Obamacare - CNNPolitics https://t.co/IQZjcmZ9Ah 30 seconds ago CNisi RT @ABC: Amid pandemic and without an alternative health plan of its own, Trump administration asks Supreme Court to overturn the Affordabl… 30 seconds ago Jewell RT @RedTRaccoon: Trump administration asks Supreme Court to overturn Affordable Care Act during pandemic It's not just Democratic voters t… 32 seconds ago Rep. David E. Price We should be bolstering the ACA and protecting people with pre-existing conditions, not trying to pull the rug from… https://t.co/Z5qVF0rfcj 35 seconds ago Cecileb Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Affordable Care Act. The move would end health-insurance cov… https://t.co/pLqsy55HXn 37 seconds ago