Netflix new arrivals this week: ‘Dark’ season 3, ‘Eurovision’ movie, ‘Lenox Hill’ and more
Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
The return of a modern sci-fi classic, two reboots of much-loved original shows, and an intimate documentary that pays tribute to doctors
Related videos from verified sources
New on Netflix in June 2020
Netflix has some great new movies and shows dropping this June including the comedy movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, the hit series 13..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 07:53Published
