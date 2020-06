Avatar? Elephant Man? Herman Munster? No, it's Nathan Cleary Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Nathan Cleary's face was so badly swollen he could barely read 48 hours out from the Panthers' game against the Rabbitohs. He scored the game-sealing try. 👓 View full article

