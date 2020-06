Trial start date, length difficult to predict in China spying case against 2 Canadians Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

While it's difficult to predict when the trial will begin against the two Canadians accused of spying in China, experts say a guilty verdict is a foregone conclusion. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources China charges two Canadians with alleged spying



Chinese prosecutors said on Friday that they have charged two detained Canadians for alleged espionage, in a case that has driven a diplomatic wedge between Ottawa and Beijing. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this