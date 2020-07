LIVE AFL scores: Greater Western Sydney Giants v Collingwood Magpies Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

GWS and the Magpies clash tonight at Giants Stadium in a fascinating re-match between two of last year's preliminary finalists. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources 'No sugar-coating it': Cameron questions battling Giants' effort Greater Western Sydney have wielded the axe for their vital clash against Collingwood after a soul-searching week at Giants HQ returned alarming findings.

Sydney Morning Herald 1 week ago





Tweets about this