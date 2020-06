Related videos from verified sources Mpls. City Council To Take 1st Step In Ending MPD



David Schuman explains how the Minneapolis City Council is trying to change the city charter and create a new template of public safety (1:54). WCCO 4 News At 10 - June 25, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:54 Published 6 hours ago Boston City Council to vote on budget amid calls for police cuts



The Boston City Council is set to vote on a budget today amid calls for cuts to the police department. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:21 Published 2 days ago GOP State Senators Want Feds To Investigate MPD



Three Republican senators from Greater Minnesota are calling for a federal investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department, reports Esme Murphy (2:23). WCCO 4 News At 5 – June 23, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:23 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this