London police attacked for second night after street party

WorldNews Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
London police attacked for second night after street partyLONDON (AP) — For the second night running, police officers in London have been attacked by revellers after trying to disperse crowds at an unlicensed music event. A night after clashes in the south London district of Brixton following another street party, which left 22 police officers injured, London's Metropolitan Police said...
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Clean-up after 22 police officers injured in Brixton

Clean-up after 22 police officers injured in Brixton 01:29

 Twenty-two police officers were injured in Brixton, south London, last night as they broke up a street party for breaking lockdown restrictions. People were seen cleaning the debris from the streets in the area today. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us...

