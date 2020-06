Related videos from verified sources Family volunteers for Covid 19 nasal swabs during testing initiative



Governments have been trying to perform more testing for Covid 19, including tests on people who have no symptoms and no suspicion that they could have Covid 19. These tests are done to collect data.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 02:13 Published 1 week ago Antibody tests: Which one should you get, do you need one at all?



COVID-19 antibody tests: Which one should you get, do you need one at all? Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 03:09 Published 2 weeks ago Colorado scientist discusses reliability of coronavirus antibody tests



There are dozens of antibody tests promising to tell you if you've had coronavirus, but as it turns out, the CDC says they might be wrong up to half the time. So which one should you get, or should you.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 03:09 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this