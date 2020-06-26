|
Liverpool police warn of virus threat after Anfield party
Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Warning about the ongoing threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, police have criticized Liverpool fans for partying on the streets in their thousands to celebrate the club ending its 30-year title drought. Supporters set off fireworks and red flares outside Anfield on Thursday night after Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City […]
