Liverpool police warn of virus threat after Anfield party

Seattle Times Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Warning about the ongoing threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, police have criticized Liverpool fans for partying on the streets in their thousands to celebrate the club ending its 30-year title drought. Supporters set off fireworks and red flares outside Anfield on Thursday night after Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City […]
