Kanye West to bring Yeezy brand, but not sneakers, to Gap
Friday, 26 June 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Kanye West is bringing his Yeezy brand to Gap. The rap superstar will design adult and kids’ clothing that will be sold at Gap next year. Yeezy is best known for pricey sneakers that sell out online quickly. But Yeezy footwear, made with sneaker company Adidas, won’t be sold at Gap. […]
Kanye West has applied for a trademark on Yeezy-branded cosmetics.
Companies often file trademarks to protect intellectual property without actually selling products.
The move has sparked speculation..