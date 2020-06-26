Kanye West to bring Yeezy brand, but not sneakers, to Gap

Global  

Seattle Times Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Kanye West is bringing his Yeezy brand to Gap. The rap superstar will design adult and kids’ clothing that will be sold at Gap next year. Yeezy is best known for pricey sneakers that sell out online quickly. But Yeezy footwear, made with sneaker company Adidas, won’t be sold at Gap. […]
