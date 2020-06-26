Kanye West to bring Yeezy brand, but not sneakers, to Gap



Related videos from verified sources Kayne Files For New 'Yeezy' Trademark



Kanye West has applied for a trademark on Yeezy-branded cosmetics. According to Business Insider the filing includes provisions for makeups, creams, hair gels, and even scented pine cones. Companies.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:29 Published 1 week ago Kanye West Has Filed For A Yeezy Cosmetic Trademark



Kanye West has applied for a trademark on Yeezy-branded cosmetics. Companies often file trademarks to protect intellectual property without actually selling products. The move has sparked speculation.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 2 weeks ago Kanye West reportedly gearing up to launch Yeezy cosmetics line



Kanye West is reportedly set to expand his Yeezy empire to include skincare and cosmetics. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this