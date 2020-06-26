Lin RT @andy4wm: Very sorry to see Intu enter administration. However, it's good news that @intuMerryHill will remain open and the individual s… 2 minutes ago Independent Premium Why is shopping centre giant Intu going bust – and what does it mean? https://t.co/kEVbxYAcfb 2 minutes ago Business News Shopping centre giant Intu to enter administration https://t.co/IvbcRCakT7 2 minutes ago Mikey's Money Saving BREAKING NEWS: Shopping centre giant Intu collapses into administration https://t.co/WVWJsRo0MW https://t.co/3WQyCR7ccx 3 minutes ago Joseph Hammond Shopping centre giant Intu collapses into administration https://t.co/03vEfCHhRw 4 minutes ago TheBusinessDesk NW Shopping centre giant intu applies for appointment of administrators https://t.co/9qIEj0gpMD https://t.co/pwCSWI5B79 5 minutes ago ✴⭐🎀Vicky 🎀⭐✴ HOw can it go in to adminiatration but ye still continue to trade and stay open https://t.co/BaEtiXDddM 5 minutes ago Narendar Ramnani Shopping centre giant Intu to enter administration https://t.co/IAdyOtqQeh 6 minutes ago