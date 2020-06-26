New Powerhouse not a museum but global 'embarrassment'

‏Ewen Bell RT @MikeCarlton01: A devastating critique of the NSW government’s idiotic plan to demolish the Powerhouse Museum. It is cultural vandalism… 3 minutes ago

🎶Maggie Gardener💦😷 #NSWpol Powerhouse relocation labelled a 'global 'embarrassment'. It's Jeff's Shed all over again. #LNP never learn… https://t.co/tafaimzqH1 14 minutes ago

No one Nowhere RT @JodiMcKayMP: I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again: Don’t move the Powerhouse. Build Parramatta its own arts and cultural museum. ht… 18 hours ago

Sean Hawley RT @Lachlan_Bennett: Even the Burnie Regional Museum has more storage space than the $1b new #Powerhouse Museum at Paramatta. #auspol #Syd… 20 hours ago

Kate Sparke Richards RT @ABandAssociates: Wrong place, wrong design, wrong museum. The #PowerhouseMuseum should remain where it is. Parramatta needs an arts ce… 2 days ago

Lachlan Bennett Even the Burnie Regional Museum has more storage space than the $1b new #Powerhouse Museum at Paramatta. #auspol… https://t.co/OkXicAOCdx 2 days ago

ceebee23 it is a sham ... https://t.co/pELi56GG1M why Mrs berejiklian? Why? Just who stands to benefit? Who gets to make $$… https://t.co/eWUFmK7M0R 2 days ago