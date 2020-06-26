Global  

Chief Justice Mogoeng must resign if he stands by his remarks supporting apartheid Israel, says ...

WorldNews Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Chief Justice Mogoeng must resign if he stands by his remarks supporting apartheid Israel, says ...Pretoria - Member of Parliament and the grandson of former president Nelson Mandela, Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council, on Friday called on Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to retract his statements expressing his apparent support for “apartheid Israel”. “We call on Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to retract statements attributed to him by Jerusalem Times (The Jerusalem Post) supporting apartheid Israel. We request him to uphold Madiba's legacy of standing for human rights and unreservedly supporting the struggle of oppressed peoples and those living under occupation all over the world,” said Nkosi Zwelivelile. “President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela's support...
