|
American Airlines will book flights to full capacity
Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus. American’s move matches the policy of United Airlines but contrasts sharply with rivals that limit bookings to create […]
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this