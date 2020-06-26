Global  

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

Seattle Times Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus. American’s move matches the policy of United Airlines but contrasts sharply with rivals that limit bookings to create […]
