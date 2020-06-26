Global  

UP Board Class 10th, Class 12th Exam Results: High School, Intermediate results on June 27, check upmsp.edu.in

DNA Friday, 26 June 2020
UP Board results for class 10th and class 12th will also be uploaded by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in after the official release of the result.
