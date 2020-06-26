|
Police not treating Glasgow stabbings as terrorism
Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
LONDON — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the multiple stabbings in Glasgow on Friday that ended with the suspect being shot dead by police weren’t being treated as terrorism. The male suspect was shot dead by police at a Glasgow hotel that appeared to be largely housing asylum-seekers and refugees. Six other men, including a 42-year-old police officer, have been hospitalized and are being treated for injuries. The five other men were aged between 17 and 53. “The police have just confirmed that at this...
