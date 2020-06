Haryana issues advisory on possible locust attack Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Haryana Agriculture Department on Friday issued an advisory asking residents of Gurugram to keep doors and windows of their houses shut in view of a p Haryana Agriculture Department on Friday issued an advisory asking residents of Gurugram to keep doors and windows of their houses shut in view of a p 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this